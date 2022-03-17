SML Gives Day raises $86,000 in first year

The first ever SML Gives Day reached its end as the clock struck midnight on March 17. For the entire 24 hours of the previous day, countless donations totaling $86,033 were raised between 13 local nonprofits.

"This community never ceases to amaze us," said Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries. The nonprofit raised the most out of all participants on March 16 with more than $28,000 in donations.

The amount surpassed LCM's goal of $25,000 for the day. Winters said she was pleased with the community support in the first year of SML Gives Day.

The event was rushed together late last year after the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia announced its annual Roanoke Valley Gives Day would be ending after six years. Lisa Lietz, executive director of SML Good Neighbors, rallied several lake-area nonprofits together to start SML Gives Day.

Lietz said she is pleased with how the event's first year turned out. "Raising $86,000 in 24 hours is pretty incredible," she said. Her nonprofit, SML Good Neighbors, was also able to raise $13,192.

Current plans are to continue SML Gives next year, Lietz said. She is hoping to expand the event to between 20 to 25 nonprofits next year.

Susan Tinsley, president of Food for Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack program, said she is looking forward to participating in SML Gives next year. The nonprofit raised $6,178 last week, which was short of their goal, but still enough to provide weekend meals for more than 350 Bedford County students in need for two weeks.

"It was a good experience for us," Tinsley said.

Lietz said this first SML Gives Day exceeded her expectations. She expects next year's SML Gives Day to continue on this year's success, especially with additional time to prepare.

Winters agreed that SML Gives Day will likely grow as support builds in the community. She said LCM raised more than $72,000 at the last Roanoke Valley Gives Day before it ended. She is confident donations from the community could reach that level with SML Gives Day.

"That's what we will see with SML Gives if we keep nurturing it," Winters said.