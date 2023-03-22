The community came out in support for SML Gives day on March 15, raising $136,000 in 24 hours. It was a much-needed shot in the arm for 21 nonprofits that rely on local donations.

This was the second year of the community fundraiser organized by SML Good Neighbors and modeled after Roanoke Valley Gives, a similar one-day campaign created by the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. This year saw a significant increase over last year’s total donations of $86,000.

At $136,000 raised, it far exceeded this year’s goal of $100,000. SML Good Neighbors executive director and event coordinator Lisa Lietz said she was in awe of the generosity of the surrounding community throughout the day on March 15.

“We are immensely grateful to our community for their generous support,” Lietz said. “Thank you for supporting these nonprofits that work tirelessly each day to fill the need in our beautiful community.”

In addition to making donations online, nonprofits participating in this year’s SML Gives gathered at the SML Pavilion in Downtown Moneta. Volunteers braved the cold weather for the three-hour event set up to assist people in making donations online and to take any cash donations. Lietz said more than $3,500 in cash donations were given.

Accounting for more than a third of the total donations at this year’s SML Gives day was Lake Christian Ministries. The Moneta-based nonprofit, which provides food and crisis financial assistance, raised $51,240.

The Agape Center, also based in Moneta, raised the second-highest amount with $20,975.

Most nonprofits were able to finish the day with at least a few thousand in donations. Some participated in their first fundraiser this year and fell a bit short, raising less than $500.

While not reaching their goal, Lietz said those nonprofits will be more prepared next year. She recalled SML Good Neighbors only raising $500 at the first Roanoke Valley Gives they participated in. This past week at SML Gives, the nonprofit raised $12,521.

With the growing success of SML Gives, plans are already underway to keep it going next year. Lietz said organizers are already seeing what can be done differently.

“We have gotten a lot of good feedback,” Lietz said. “It is definitely going to continue.”

Next year’s fundraising goal will likely increase as well as its list of participating nonprofits. Lietz said she plans to expand to 25 nonprofits next year as more and more are interesting in joining.

This year’s list of participating nonprofits and donations include:

Affordable Condo Association—$187.90

Bedford Humane Society—$1,327.56

Bedford Ride/CVACL—$521.10

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Southwest Virginia- $4,000

Children’s Assistive Technology Service—$2,060

Food For Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack—$13,324.35

Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center—$4,219.46

Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument—$1,627.58

Helping Hands of Franklin County—$2,200

Lake Christian Ministries—$51,240

New Life Center for Thoroughbreds—$2,495

ONE Forest School—$45.00

Reel Connections for Kids—$4,863.94

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia—$2,050

SML Good Neighbors, Inc.—$12,521.45

Franklin County Family YMCA—$1,750

Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center—$8,380

Stewartsville First Aid and Rescue Crew—$550

The Agape Center—$20,975

Virginia Children’s Theatre—$0

Ferrum College Theatre Arts Department—$3,785.51