SML Good Neighbors announces new scholarship for area students

SML Good Neighbors recently announced a new scholarship program to support students pursuing educational opportunities after high school.
Nancy Horton has pledged up to $25,000 in matching funds to launch SML Good Neighbors’ Nancy Horton Scholarship, benefiting students who have participated in SML Good Neighbors’ programs and who wish to further their education after high school by attending trade school, community college or a four year institution.
SML Good Neighbors had actively been investigating establishing a scholarship program to support our students in pursuing post high school education. Nancy Horton, a longtime volunteer and supporter of SML Good Neighbors, made this possible by pledging $25,000 in matching funds to launch a scholarship program.
SML Good Neighbors is launching a scholarship matching campaign, beginning immediately, in hopes of doubling every dollar donated to the scholarship up to $25,000 by May of 2022. The funds donated to the Nancy Horton Scholarship will be held in an investment account to maximize the impact of funds.
SML Good Neighbors will provide up to two scholarships annually beginning in May, to two deserving seniors who have participated in our programs. A selection committee will determine which applicants are selected as recipients of the scholarship. The scholarship application will be provided to local high schools as well as available through the SML Good Neighbors’ website this December.
Those who are interested in making a contribution to SML Good Neighbors’ Nancy Horton Scholarship can visit www.smlgoodneighbors.org or contact SML Good Neighbors’ office at 585-4912. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 2, Moneta, VA 24121, with a noted designation for the Nancy Horton Scholarship.
Students interested in applying should visit www.smlgoodneighbors.org between December and April of their senior year of high school.
- Submitted by Lisa Lietz