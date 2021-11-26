SML Good Neighbors announces new scholarship for area students

SML Good Neighbors recently announced a new scholarship program to support students pursuing educational opportunities after high school.

Nancy Horton has pledged up to $25,000 in matching funds to launch SML Good Neighbors’ Nancy Horton Scholarship, benefiting students who have participated in SML Good Neighbors’ programs and who wish to further their education after high school by attending trade school, community college or a four year institution.

SML Good Neighbors had actively been investigating establishing a scholarship program to support our students in pursuing post high school education. Nancy Horton, a longtime volunteer and supporter of SML Good Neighbors, made this possible by pledging $25,000 in matching funds to launch a scholarship program.

SML Good Neighbors is launching a scholarship matching campaign, beginning immediately, in hopes of doubling every dollar donated to the scholarship up to $25,000 by May of 2022. The funds donated to the Nancy Horton Scholarship will be held in an investment account to maximize the impact of funds.