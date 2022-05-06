SML Leadership Academy holds April session

Health and human services and poverty awareness were the topics covered in the April Leadership Academy class presented by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The sessions took place April 6 at Healing Strides, a nonprofit in Boones Mill that offers equine-assisted activities and therapy programs. Featured speakers were Healing Strides CEO Carol Young, Franklin Memorial Hospital administrator Carl Cline and Susan Tinsley, president of Food for Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack program.

“The students really enjoyed Carol’s tour of the Healing Strides facility and learning how their horses are used for mental health therapy, assisted learning, assisted psychotherapy and several other programs,” said Cheryl Ward, office administrator for the chamber.

“Carl Cline explained to the group some of the top health issues facing the region today, including alcohol and drug use, stress, obesity, high blood pressure, poor diet and eating habits, as well as access to dental care, family physicians and mental health providers,” she added. “Later, Susan Tinsley filled us in on Food for Kids, an all-volunteer organization that provides bagged meals to food-insecure children in Bedford County every weekend during the school year. It was extremely enlightening.”

Jen Rowland, owner of Rowland Leadership Training & Consulting, facilitated the training. Following the guest speakers, the students were broken up into teams and assigned joining projects on health and poverty awareness, which they will complete over the next several months and present at the November meeting, Ward said.

The Leadership Academy is a 12-month program designed to develop a diversified corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals who will assume leadership roles for Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations.

The SMLRCC Leadership Academy Class of 2022 includes Richard Anglin, Timber Loving Care Tree Service; Joycelyn Bailey, Mariners Landing; Chasity Barbour, Town of Vinton; Kees Craye, Lifestyle & Lake Real Estate Group; Alyssa Eads, Mariners Landing; Heather Falls, American National Insurance; Megan Huston, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; Baylie Kelley, Casago SML; Heather Kesterson, CSA Franklin County; James Little, American National Bank; Tracy McCown, Carilion Clinic; Miranda Mitchell, Drifter’s; Daniel Pinard, Town of Rocky Mount; Brandy Rosser, Franklin County; Eric Schmidt, Franklin County; Justin Sigmon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; Rachel Wilbourne, Savvy Promos, Inc.; and Jeff Wood, LeisureMedia360.

For additional information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy or contact Cheryl Ward at 721-1203 or cward@visitsmithmountainlake.com.

- Submitted by Andie Gibson