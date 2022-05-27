SML Lions award scholarships to local students

SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust recently awarded 10 scholarships to area students totaling nearly $50,0000.

All of the students have outstanding academic records, were active in high school activities, and did volunteer work. Their activities included student government, athletics, band, choir, National Honor Society, scholastic competitions, and many others. All the students did volunteer work, and several of them worked long hours earning money to help the family and save for college expenses.

Of the 10 recipients, six were $6,000 four-year scholarships and four were $3,000 transfer scholarships.

The Jody D. and Joseph G. Brown Endowed Transfer Scholarship was given to Emma Bowman, the daughter of Laura and Clay Bowman. She is active in her church and often plays the piano at her church. She also helps with fund raising activities there. After earning her associate degree, she plans to attend either Radford University Carillion or Ferrum College for a degree in nursing or radiation technology.

The Rod Savage Scholarship went to Sage Campbell and is the daughter of Rhonda Campbell. Campbell will major in nursing at University of Virginia at Wise. In addition to playing varsity softball and receiving the All-Academic Athlete award three years running, she worked at McDonalds, Bojangles, Carl’s Place and Sheetz.

Pricila Garcia Rodriguez received the Carroll Downing Scholarship. She was an award-winning cheerleader, worked at Cutting Edge Lawncare, and did volunteer lawncare at Francis of Assisi. She will enter James Madison University in the fall to major in biology and health science with a minor in medical Spanish. Maria Rodriguez and David Garcia are her parents.

The Mark Young Transfer Scholarship was awarded to Ashlyn Hicks, daughter of Lisa and Greg Hicks. Ashlyn plans to transfer to Virginia Tech to major in neuroscience after she earns her associate degree. She was the captain of the varsity Lady Eagles lacrosse team and played varsity basketball. She volunteered at a local humane society and in blood drives. Ashlyn worked at Panera Bread.

Cynthia Lin, daughter of Jin H. Chen and Xiang Lin, received the Leonard Gereau Scholarship. She will attend the University of Virginia and major in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on urban planning, environmental justice, and historical story telling. Cynthia earned many honors and awards in history and the environmental sciences. She was President of the student advisory council at the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School. She worked at Edo Grill & Sushi Bar.

The Gisela Jackson Memorial Transfer Scholarship went to Hayley Sanders, daughter of Heather and Jeff Sanders. After she earns her associate degree, she plans to major in chemistry at Radford University. Hayley was active in both band and choir at school and church. She helped with vacation Bible school, Winshape camp for communities, and art and adventure camp.

Stephen Sapienza received the Jo and Steve Johnson Endowed Scholarship. Sapienza is the son of Natasha and mark Sapienza. He will attend Liberty University and major in mechanical engineering. Stephen was vice president of the technology student association. He and a partner participated in regional and state competitions in Skills USA Mobile Robotics. They qualified to go to the national competition later this year.

Lindsey Smith, daughter of Becky and Steve Smith, earned the Keith Shelton Transfer Scholarship. After earning her associate degree, she plans to go to James Madison University to earn an education degree. She served on the executive board for CHILL (Community – Helping – Improve – Local – Life), was a member of the student government association, was the vice president of the theater club, and won the outstanding actress award.

Emily Southern received The William G. Davis Endowed Scholarship. She is going to Virginia Tech to major in communication-multimedia journalism. She was a varsity competitive cheer member at several levels including stunners. She wrote for the school newspaper for two years. Emily contributed to several community causes while managing to graduate from FCHS in three years. She is the daughter of Deanna and Emmitt Southern.

The Jody D. and Joseph G. Brown Endowed Scholarship will help Qaynh My Tran who is the daughter of Kim Le and Binh Tran. She will major in psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University. Qaynh contributed in many ways to Odyssey of the Mind both on and off stage, was awarded second place in Future Business Leaders of America’s regional contest, was on the varsity scholastic bowl team for four years, and was active in the history club. Qaynh tutored elementary students for three years and worked daily for the FCHS science department doing lab set up and upkeep.

- Submitted by Joseph Brown