SML Lions team up with Bethlehem United Methodist Church to aid charity

Submitted by Tony Seifred
The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club and Bethlehem United Methodist Church have teamed together to renovate a research and development, training and administrative facility in Blacksburg owned by the charity Hope to Walk.
The charity has developed an innovative, low-tech prosthetic using inexpensive, everyday materials such as PVC plumbing pipe, scrap oak, moldable fiberglass and Gorilla Glue. Because volunteers around Smith Mountain Lake provide the manufacturing labor, the cost of materials to make a below-knee prosthetic leg is less than $100. In four years of its existence, Hope to Walk has changed lives by restoring the ability to walk for more than 550 amputees in Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti and Vietnam.
BUMC and the Lions have upgraded the lighting, painted walls, added partitions and outlets for power tools to be used in training overseas staff at the Bill Johnson International Training Center, added new signage from Michael McCord Woodworking and developed an assembly line to fulfill requests for prosthetic kits. Those kits include about 25 parts and are sent from Blacksburg to local in-country facilities, then assembled and custom-fitted in about an hour in the field for each recipient.
For more information, contact Ken Jones at ken@hopetowalk.org or 250-3848.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.