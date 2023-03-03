The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Scholarship Trust Board recently met to begin planning for scholarships to be awarded to several Franklin County High School graduates this summer.

The SML Lions Scholarship Trust will be offering six four-year scholarships and two transfer scholarships to deserving Franklin County High School graduates this year. These scholarships are intended to assist deserving students in attending accredited Virginia colleges and universities. Students are selected according to academic excellence in high school, significant extracurricular and community involvement, financial need, positive recommendations from references, application essays and personal interviews.