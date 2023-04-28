The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department trained by raising of a sunken boat at Bayside Marina in Moneta. The department’s dive team practiced the intricacies of raising the vessel to assure it will be able to call upon those skills when needed.

Boats can sink at Smith Mountain Lake for a variety of reasons from simple mechanical failure to long-term neglect by the owners. Underwater leakage of gas or oil still onboard that can be a hazard to the lake.

When necessary, the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department raises sunken vessels to prevent contamination into the lake. In those cases, knowledge and speed can be essential.

The department does not perform the training as a regular service. Department Chief Todd Ohlerich recommends boat owners purchase insurance. While not required by law, he said insurance can be crucial to avoid the high cost of raising a boat.

In the case of the sunken boat at Bayside Marina, Ohlerich said the department and dive team decided to assist in raising it after speaking with the boat’s owner and with the marina owner. “We try to help out when we can,” he said.

Divers place compressed airbags strategically around the vessel. Once in place, the team inflates the bags, raising the boat to the surface. The team then uses a pump to remove any additional water.

Sunken boats present a growing concern at Smith Mountain Lake. Neil Harrington, a diver for the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department and member of the Virginia Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Work Group, said an average of 10 to 12 sunken boats lie beneath Smith Mountain Lake at any given time.

“Once one comes up, another goes down,” Harrington said.

Owners of some sunken boats, especially those with insurance, raise them immediately. Sea Tow of Smith Mountain Lake is tasked with raising many of the insured boats on the water.

The statewide work group recently created a fund to assist in removing sunken boats. That first round of funding went to localities along the coastline. Harrington doubts additional funding will be surface for inland lakes and rivers.

The money doesn’t go far because of the high cost of raising and removing boats. Harrington said raising a boat can cost more than $10,000 depending on the size of the vessel. Those costs can more than double for vessels in poor condition that must be scrapped.

“It is not like you can take it to the landfill and dump it,” Harrington said.

Those massive costs can sometimes be too much for boat owners, especially those owners with older boats in need of major repairs. There have been several instances where boats have sank and owners have left the state to avoid responsibility such as facing charges from officers.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is often unable to get extradition of a person back to the state if they leave to avoid charges for a sunken boat. DWR does not have a fund to raise sunken vessels on its own.

Despite the issues, conservation officers often reach out to boat owners when they see boats that may be in danger of sinking. Harrington said recent efforts by the DWR and the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department have had a noticeable impact on the number of derelict vessels on the lake.

“I think we have rattled some cages,” Harrington said.

Ohlerich encourages boat owners to take the steps to remove derelict boats before they sink into the lake. Once they have sunk, the costs to raise them can be substantially more.

“It’s going to be a heck of a lot cheaper to get rid of while it is still floating,” Ohlerich said.