SML real estate ends 2021 on high note

By now, anyone who’s paying attention knows that Smith Mountain Lake real estate is booming. “Everyone has to be somewhere,” the saying goes, but more and more people are deciding the place they want to be looks much more like Smith Mountain Lake than the urban concrete-scape they called home when COVID-19 swept in and forever altered how everyone lives, works and relaxes.

Early signs of impact were evident on the lake in May of 2020 as pontoons and runabouts by the hundreds began plying SML waters, bathed in spring’s fresh air and loaded with smiling, waving extended families escaping their lock-down blues. Initial fears of a summer season lost to travel bans were quelled by a sudden demand for on-water time by both property owners and renters alike who had realized that traveling to and being at SML was possible and sensible.

But the pandemic has impacted more than just property values. “I’m seeing more clients looking for move-in ready homes so they can quickly begin enjoying life here, without a long home rehab,” said Barry Bridges of Weichert Realtors, Bridges & Co. and a 20-year veteran of selling lake property. “Some are retirees who will be here full-time; others are weekenders or full-summer occupants. Average age is probably down by 10 years.”

Bridges said a common first question is, “What about high-speed internet access?” It’s largely necessary for working from home. “Fortunately, that situation has improved dramatically here in the last couple of years,” he said.

Realtor Julie Bays of Keller Williams’ Bedford group has similar reflections from the past 21 months. “At first we panicked,” she said, “wondering if any buyers would come. But people soon realized, ‘If I were at SML, I could isolate with a dock and boat; it’s easy to socially distance on the water!’ Short term rentals boomed, too, so buyers feel assured of rental income to help with payments on a property they can retire to in five to ten years.”

Bays noted that National Association of Realtors’ chief economist Lawrence Yun feels the market will remain strong. “With interest rates low and fixed,” he explained, “people are putting more money down. That tends to protect from a crash in property values like the one experienced in ‘07/’08.”

Buyers are feeling the urgency

Alex and Karen Grunsfeld of Charlottesville closed on a Goodview property last January. “We had visited friends here for years,” Alex related, “and toyed with the idea of owning property. We shopped casually, content to wait for ‘the perfect place’ for vacationing and rental. But suddenly we realized waiting longer might price us out of the market. It was time to buy.” Result: the Grunsfelds have had a glorious summer of swimming (“No sand and salt!” Karen raved.), exploring the lake by boat and visiting on-water restaurants. “The relaxation and overall beauty here leave us feeling rejuvenated. And it’s the perfect place to make memories as a family,” he said.

Kathy and Jeff Simmons, formerly of Rochester, New York, are transitioning to full-time lakefront residency in Hardy. “My sister’s in-laws built in Huddleston years ago,” Kathy said, “and visiting there convinced us we should eventually retire to a lake. Jeff is a water guy and wanted access to boating, kayaking, swimming. When COVID hit, we were just getting serious about it.”

But the pandemic-influenced buying process still has her reeling. “We never saw the house in person ‘till we pulled up with belongings in a U-Haul truck. Our realtor, Jada Turner (of Berkshire-Hathaway, SML Real Estate), had taken us on a FaceTime walk-through and also showed our local relatives through the home. We had to waive having an inspection for our offer to be accepted. And the transaction—all the paperwork—was totally remote. If you had told me we’d buy a home without seeing it first-hand, I’d have said, ‘You’re out of your mind.’ But here we are...and it felt like Christmas when we walked in the door,” she said.

While the Simmons and Grunsfeld home choices reflect the move-in-ready trend, the pandemic has also inspired major make-overs. Mike Bryant, who co-owns Construction Marketing, LLC with Ronnie Booth, has been doing home renovations at SML and surrounding communities for 11 years. “There’s a spike in demand for major makeovers of both indoor and outdoor living spaces for vacation property owners who are selling homes up north and making the lake their full time home,” Bryant said. “Think ‘major gut and rebuild’ of a section of the house—kitchen, master bath, all-purpose room to include work-from-home space. Outdoor living areas, too. ‘We’ve got the money from a home sale; let’s make it the way we want it!’ is what we’re hearing. And we’re often talking more than one room. These ‘renos’ are running $300,000 and up.”

Features Bryant noted are popular now include the following: Screened rooms, covered patios, fire pits, enlarged decks with cable railings (for better views), lots of glass and modern décor. “Anyone who’s been thinking about this with an estimate from a few years ago in mind is in for sticker shock,” he said. “Some materials have jumped 300%, and while they’re now declining a bit, it’s minor compared to the pandemic-driven increases.”