The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual SML Restaurant Week from April 17 to 30.

Throughout this two-week window, diners may visit participating restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, drink and dessert specials. They can also enter to win a number of $25 gift cards to participating restaurants.

According to Erin Stanley, SMLRCC membership director and events manager, 26 regional restaurants participated in last year’s event, drawing diners from five states and 40 towns/cities.

“We were extremely happy with the turnout last year and the many positive comments we had from both SML residents and visitors who enjoyed exploring our diverse restaurant scene,” Stanley said. “The participating restaurants were also pleased, so we are eager to grow the event even more this year.”

The specials will be available for dine-in and carry out and, after completing their meal, diners will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a $25 gift card at participating restaurants.

“This encourages people to try a number of establishments throughout the week,” Stanley said. “All they have to do is look for the QR code posted at participating restaurants and fill out a brief online form to enter to win.”

The chamber will promote the event online at SMLRestaurantWeek.com and through a variety of traditional and social media outlets.

Stanley said the number of restaurants participating has already topped 19 and more are expected to come on board prior to April 17. Confirmed participants include:

Bojangles

Buddy’s BBQ

Bull Docks

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Drifter’s

Edo Grill & Sushi Inc

Electric Co. Bistro

Harvest Moon Marketplace

Hickory Hill Vineyards

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML

Mangos bar and grill

Mayberry Diner

Mayberry Pizzeria & Ice Cream

Nauti MO’s

Rocky Mount Burger Company

Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

The Copper Kettle Co

The Farmhouse

Find a link to the most updated list of participating restaurants and more details at SMLRestaurantWeek.com.