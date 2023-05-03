The Smith Mountain Lake Vessel Pump Out Program has been funded for the 2023 boating season.

Set to be its 22nd year, the program is a cooperative effort between the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission, the Smith Mountain Lake Association and the Virginia Department of Health. The SML Vessel Pump Out Program is made possible by funding from the three agencies.

Pump out services are provided by two pump out sanitation trucks that service boats each Saturday, Sunday and holidays beginning Memorial weekend through Labor Day. Smith Mountain Lake is a designed no discharge zone that prohibits any vessel from discharging sewage (treated or untreated) into the lake.

The program is a free service offered to SML boaters which emphasizes protecting the lake’s water quality. It was initially begun as an effort to educate the public about the no discharge zone regulations at Smith Mountain Lake. In addition to the Pump Out program, numerous marinas around the lake offer vessel pump out services.

Boaters wishing to schedule a vessel pump out are encouraged to call 540- 721-4400 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email pumpout@sml.us.com.

A Pump Out Guide is also available showing where pump out stations are located at Smith Mountain Lake. The guide can be viewed at www.tricountylakes.org

- Submitted by Kristina Sage