SML Walk to End Poverty scheduled

Lake Christian Ministries’ SML Walk to End Poverty is back this year following a year off due to the COVID pandemic. The 5K and 10K walk/run will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. To encourage giving, event sponsors are offering a $1 for $1 match for the first $15,000 donated by the community.

On-site registration begins at 9 a.m.; both the walk and run begin at 10 a.m.; and lunch is at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to stay for lunch, live music, fellowship, an awards presentation and door prizes. All events occur rain or shine. All donations support programs and services that assist local residents struggling with poverty.

“Many families seeking assistance this past year are doing so for the first time,” explained Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries. “Most have never needed help feeding their children or paying their bills, but the COVID pandemic created an extraordinary increase in the number of families facing financial crisis in our local community.”

Those who’d like to join LCM can register in advance or make a donation at www.smlwalktoendpoverty.com. The registration fee is $5 for participants 17 and under, and $10 for all others. For paper forms, visit LCM’s website, www.lakechristianministries.org, and click on the SML Walk to End Poverty tab.