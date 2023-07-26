The annual SML Walk to End Poverty will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. Organized by Lake Christian Ministries, the money raised supports programs and services that assist the growing number of local residents struggling with poverty.

“Prolonged inflation and recent reductions to the government Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – known as SNAP or food stamps – have created an extraordinary increase in the number of families facing financial crisis in our community,” explains Jane Winters, Executive Director of Lake Christian Ministries. “Approximately one in 10 Americans experience food insecurity. The prolonged pandemic followed by high inflation have had a devastating impact on families at the bottom of the economic ladder, with food banks and charities across the country seeing a dramatic increase in the number of food-insecure families.”

The lake community is no exception. In the first six months of 2023, Lake Christian Ministries had a 32% increase in the number of people seeking food assistance and a 40% increase in the number of families requesting crisis financial aid to avoid eviction and keep utilities operating in homes with children and seniors. At the same time, donations to Lake Christian Ministries are at a five-year low.

Walk sponsors and two anonymous Lake Christian Ministries volunteers are stepping up to help. Together they are offering a $25,000 Challenge Match through the 2023 Walk to End Poverty to encourage donations. The Walk to End Poverty is a fun family event that enables all of us to work together to make a difference for local families in need.

“Although, the walk is two months away, we are launching fundraising efforts now as needs are high this summer while children are home without the benefit of free school meals. Our food pantry shelves are often bare at the end of the week from the high demand for food assistance, and we are having difficulty purchasing enough food from discounted sources to keep up with demand,” commented Winters.

The Walk to End Poverty is sponsored by Capps Home Building Center and two Lake Christian Ministries volunteers who see firsthand the needs in our lake community. Supporting sponsors include Jo & Co. Jewelers; Southside Electric Cooperative; Centra; and other supportive businesses. Collectively, these sponsors and volunteers are offering a $25,000 Challenge Match for donations through the event. Donors have their choice of earmarking donations for LCM services or facility expansion efforts. The $1 for $1 match will be applied to the first $25,000 donated. LCM’s goal is to generate $25,000 for programs and services to assist vulnerable families struggling with the economic crisis and $25,000 to expand LCM’s facilities to better serve growing community needs this year and in the years to come.

Donations can be made now through Sept. 16 by visiting www.smlwalktoendpoverty.com and following the easy donation instructions. Individuals and teams can also register to participate in the 5K and 10K walk or run. Registration fees are $5 for participants 17 and under and $10 for ages 18 and up. Walkers and runners are encouraged to collect donations from neighbors, friends, family members and co-workers who will support their involvement in the event. A donation form for team leaders and individuals collecting donations is available at LCM’s website, www.lakechristianministries.org under the SML Walk to End Poverty tab.