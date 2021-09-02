SML Water Safety Council discusses boat rental concerns

The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council took up the issue of disreputable boat rental businesses at its monthly meeting Sept. 1. Members discussed ways to purse harsher punishments for renters that continuously break the law when renting boats.
Jeff Prowse, owner of Mitchell's Point Marina and SML Boat Rentals, discussed the issue with the SML Water Safety Council. He is also a founding member of the Smith Mountain Lake Boat and Watersports Rental Association.
According to Prowse, extremely high demand for rental boats in recent years has led to a growing number of businesses that provide boats that are in improper condition or don't have the proper safety equipment. Even when stopped by conservation officers, he said the boat owners only face minor fines that do little to hurt their profits.
"A $35 fine is just a slap on the wrist," Prowse said.
Even if they receive multiple citations from officers for improper equipment, Prowse said the cost of fines does little to deter the bad behavior of some boat rental owners. Renters can pay hundreds of dollars a day for a rental boat and possibly into the thousands for a week-long rental.
Prowse said SML Boat Rentals has only received one citation for one of its rental boats in the decade he has been in business. It was for a fire extinguisher with an improper charge level. Prowse said he now keeps two fire extinguishers on his boats to assure that at least one is properly charged.
In addition to assuring that his boats and equipment are in the proper condition, Prowse said he also makes sure that renters know how to properly operate a boat before he provides them with the keys. All renters are required to have passed a boating safety education course or take a safety course online or at SML Boat Rentals before picking up a boat.
Prowse said he sometimes is confronted with boat renters who don't want to take time to go over the safety instructions. In those cases, he said he would rather lose the rental sale than allow them to take a boat without making sure they know how to operate it safely.
"If you can't give me 20 minutes, I'm not giving you a $60,000 boat," Prowse said.
The mandatory instruction provides renters with general tips on safety and proper operation of the boat. Prowse also provides tips on how to navigate Smith Mountain Lake such as how to be safe in the S-Curve area of the lake where there have been multiple boating accidents over the years.
Prowse said rental boats have gotten a bad wrap at Smith Mountain Lake over the years. Efforts by his rental business to provide proper training to renters helps to assure that his rental boats are not a hazard on the lake.
Between 2010 and 2020, rental boats have only accounted for 22 of the 160 boating incidents on the lake at that time. Prowse said that is a small percentage given the fact that rental boats often spend more time on the water than privately owned boats.
Even with his efforts to assure that boat renters are safe on the water, Prowse said some of the disreputable boat rental businesses don't provide the same level of safety instruction. He said improper instruction for boat renters could one day lead to a major incident on the lake that could hurt the entire industry.
SML Water Safety Council members agreed to support Prowse in his efforts to push for harsher penalties for boat rental businesses that break the laws. Prowse asked for help working with local judges to find a better solution to solve the growing problem.
"We've got to step it up," Prowse said. "We've got to get judges to enforce this."