SML Wine Fest cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Officials with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the 32nd Annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival scheduled for Sept. 26-27 at Mariners Landing citing the uncertainty surrounding state COVID-19 regulations and the ability to comply with current mandatory requirements for social gatherings.
“We sincerely held out as long as possible before making a final decision but after several months of reviewing any and all possible scenarios, there truly were no sufficient options to ensure both a safe and quality event,” said Christopher Finley, the chamber’s executive director.
“It’s heartbreaking because this is our biggest annual event to showcase Smith Mountain Lake and support the local economy but the safety of our attendees, residents, staff, vendors and volunteers remains our top priority.”
Proceeds from this annual event benefit the chamber, which is funded 100% on membership dues, sponsorships and events.
The chamber also has not been eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program funding through the CARES Act legislation.
“Funds from the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival support our efforts to sustain operations, continue community programs and provide services to our members, promote tourism and manage the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center,” Finley aid. “These are challenging and uncertain times but, in the end, we chose to put people’s safety over our needs right now.”
Plans are already underway for the festival to return Sept. 25-26, 2021.
