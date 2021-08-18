SMLA asks Pirate Days participants to reconsider water balloons

The Smith Mountain Lake Association is asking residents to reconsider one aspect of the popular Pirate Days weekend because of its potential effect onthe environment and even its legality following new laws passed July 1.

Water balloon fights are common at the annual Pirate Days weekend. The balloons are tossed from boats and from several marinas.

“The SMLA concerns over use of water balloons on the water include the potential impact of the used balloons on fish and aquatic birds, who may consume pieces of the balloons that look similar to some of the baits used by fishermen, boat engines which could overheat if water intakes become clogged by pieces of the balloons and shorelines which can become littered with debris,” said John Rupnik, SMLA president in a recent statement.

While Pirate Days organizers ask participants to use water balloons labeled as biodegradable, Rupnik said those items still can take months or longer to break down. In that time they can still do damage to the lake.