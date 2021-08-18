SMLA asks Pirate Days participants to reconsider water balloons

The Smith Mountain Lake Association is asking residents to reconsider one aspect of the popular Pirate Days weekend because of its potential effect onthe environment and even its legality following new laws passed July 1.
Water balloon fights are common at the annual Pirate Days weekend. The balloons are tossed from boats and from several marinas.
“The SMLA concerns over use of water balloons on the water include the potential impact of the used balloons on fish and aquatic birds, who may consume pieces of the balloons that look similar to some of the baits used by fishermen, boat engines which could overheat if water intakes become clogged by pieces of the balloons and shorelines which can become littered with debris,” said John Rupnik, SMLA president in a recent statement.
While Pirate Days organizers ask participants to use water balloons labeled as biodegradable, Rupnik said those items still can take months or longer to break down. In that time they can still do damage to the lake.
With a new Virginia law passed on July 1, using water balloons on Pirate Days might be illegal. According to the law, “it is unlawful for any individual 16 years of age or older or other person to intentionally release, discard, or cause to be released or discarded outdoors any balloon made of a nonbiodegradable or no photodegradable material or any material that requires more than 5 minutes’ contact with air or water to degrade.”
Rupnik said the SMLA supports Pirate Days and wants participants to have fun, but is asking them to consider other options next year.
Sgt. James Slaughter with the Department of Wildlife Resources said the issue with water balloons is something they are addressing and are expected to have a plan in place to enforce it by next year.
He said with the new law passed July 1, it is unlikely that any water balloons meet the law’s criteria to degrade after 5 minutes contact with the air or water.
Slaughter said, while plans of how to address the situation have not been established yet, the DWR has no intention of shutting down Pirate Days celebrations.