SMLA's annual meeting set for Sept. 23

The Smith Mountain Lake Association will be holding its annual membership meeting online once again this year. The public meeting is set to be held over Zoom on Sept. 23.

The meeting was moved online earlier this month as the number of COVID-19 cases grew in the area. The meeting location was originally set for Trinity Ecumenical Parish.

SMLA President John Rupnik said the decision to move the meeting online for a second year was disappointing. He admitted to looking forward to speaking with the community in person once again. In past years new members have joined the SMLA after speaking one on one with other members, he said.

Despite the online format, Rupnik said the meeting will continue much like it was originally planned with an overview of SMLA’s efforts to protect the water of SML and promote safe and responsible recreation. This year the lake had some positive trends—especially when it comes to water quality.