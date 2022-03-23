Snow Creek Elementary releases Principal's List, A/B Honor Roll

Snow Creek Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Third grade Principal’s List: Havah Mitchell, Dylan Prather
Fourth grade Principal’s List: Leslie Amos, Slaton England, Brooke George, Carly Gillispie, Laura Kate Huffman, Kaylee Jamison, Lily Johnson, Nathaan Martin, Ryder Meador, Max Mitchell, Taylor Moore, Levi Reynolds, Adelyn Ruble, Avery Smith, Sam Witcher
Fifth grade Principal’s List: Emanuel Aguilar, Molly Badger, Violet Constable, Dylan Fitzgerald, Carolyn Hatchett, Jeremiah Hodges, Ryland Mitchell, Maddy Owen, Teddy Rand, Ethyn Tucker, Ava Witcher
Third grade A/B Honor Roll: Abigail Daniel, Emma Duncan, Cameron Eakin, Kellyn Eanes, Jonathan Hatchett, Emma Jamison, Zachary Orr, Serenity Viars, Emmanuel Witcher, Gemarrion Wright
People are also reading…
Fourth grade A/B Honor Roll: Tatum Adkins, Na’Kira Crowder, Jaylee Harris, Aiden Kissinger, Kallie Nelson, Orlando Segovia
Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Demitri Brandon, Evan Catoe, Abigail Duncan, Riley George, Leland Goins, Jossalin Lamy, Addison Malaska, Nathaniel McLaughlin, Bryson Overstreet, Abby Poe, Ava Price, Anthony Quinn, Kolbrin Robertson, Riley Smith, Shymek Wilson-Taylor