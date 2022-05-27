Snow Creek releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

Snow Creek Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Third grade Principal’s List: Kellyn Eanes, Jonathan Hatchett, Havah Mitchell, Zachary Orr, Dylan Prather
Fourth grade Principal’s List: Leslie Amos, Carly Gillispie, Kaylee Jamison, Lily Johnson, Ryder Meador, Max Mitchell, Taylor Moore, Levi Reynolds, Adelyn Ruble, Sam Witcher
Fifth grade Principal’s List: Emanuel Aguilar, Molly Badger, Violet Constable, Dylan Fitzgerald, Carolyn Hatchett, Jeremiah Hodges, Ryland Mitchell, Maddy Owen, Teddy Rand
Third grade A/B Honor Roll: Wyatt Best, Abigail Daniel, Emma Duncan, Cameron Eakin, Jonathan Holt, Jr., Emma Jamison, Hunter McClure, Madelyn Pilson, Christen Quigg, Jaxon Robertson, Lynnia Smith, Scarlett Viars, Addison Ward, Emmanuel Witcher, Gemarrion Wright
Fourth grade A/B Honor Roll: Tatum Adkins, Kadaisha Butler, Talan Carter, Slaton England, Brooke George, Jaylee Harris, Laura Kate Huffman, Aiden Kissinger, Nathaan Martin, Alyssa Mattox, Kallie Nelson, Orlando Segovia, Avery Smith, Liam Willie
Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll:
Bo Bredamus, Evan Catoe, David Delgado-Garcia, Abigail Duncan, Hayden Gilbert, Leland Goins, Jossalin Lamy, Addison Malaska, Nathaniel McLaughlin, Bryson Overstreet, Abby Poe, Anthony Quinn, Jacob Ramsey, Kolbrin Robertson, Riley Smith, Ethyn Tucker, Shymek Wilson-Taylor, Ava Witcher