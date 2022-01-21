Snow Creek releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List
Snow Creek Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.
3rd grade Principal’s List: Owen Constable, Aleah Davis, Mearl Witcher III
4th grade Principal’s List: Olivia Barbour, Aidan Cahoon, Jacob Cobbs, Kirsten Compton, Christian Constable, Ty Forbes, Jessica Galvan-Martinez, Abigail Hatchett, Nathan Perdue, Ityauna Saunders
5th grade Principal’s List: Landon Akers, Madison Bray, Kevin Compton, Aaliyah James
3rd grade A/B Honor Roll: Nathan Bennett, Gavin Conner, Elyon Hackmann, Roclyn McIntosh, Lawson Pasley, Reese Smith, Abigail Turner, Kaley Wells, Layla Willie, Logan Woods
4th grade A/B Honor Roll: Lindsay Bennett, Tucker Brown, Bellah Burch, Emma Catoe, Nick Cooper, Ashleigh Gardner, Timothy Hatchett, Kendal Mattox, Niasia Mitchell, Alex Ortiz, Caden Palmer, Bryson Stewart, Zachory Swanson, Robyn Taylor, Autumn Wingfield
5th grade A/B Honor Roll: Mackenzie Brodie, Audrah Creech, Logan Davis, Payton Foley, Ashanti Giggetts, Hunter Hale, Terry Hall, Taylor Hensley, Autumn Lewis, Cameron Meredith, Aykerquia Nibblett, Elijah Ortiz, Gavin Peters, Owen Shuff, Wesley Ward, Chloe White, Abigayle Wilson
Henry Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List
Henry Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.
3rd grade Honor Roll: Braylee Bowman, Kaydence Collins, Jaden Mabe, Javen Martinez, Gianna Osbourne, Trenton Powell, Carter Ramsey, Jackson Ramsey, Jase Ramsey, Bentley Wetzel, Hunter Young
4th grade Honor Roll: Luna Ferguson, Berkeley Pruitt, Phoenix Brizendine, and Rakayla Wade
5th grade Honor Roll: Molly Byrd, Na’Ziah Flemming, Serenity Myers, MacKenzie Pilson, Noah Stump, Emerson Gillispie, Mya Mellinger, and Leaveah Ramsey
5th grade Principal’s List: Levi Peters, Riley Bilka, and Mason Philpott
Dudley Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List
Dudley Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.
3rd grade Honor Roll: Harper Bowen, E’Mya Cannito, William Costen, Isabella Dillon, Regan Dyer, Catalyeah Likens, Cheyenne Lynch, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Alexandria Stanley, June Wright
4th grade Honor Roll: Finn Arthur, Addison Bowen, Sorjn Boyer, Silas Brown, Peyton Conley, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Jared Horton, Tavin Jalbert, Carter Keith, Sarah Landes, William Pasley, Andrew Sisinni, Ryan Sisinni, Will Slocum, Avery Thompson, Will Waters
5th grade Honor Roll: Izek Amos, Logan Blankenship, Addison Bowen, Silas Brown, Peyton Conley, Dominic Evans, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton, William Pasley, Lilah Sigmon, Bo Waters
3rd grade Principal’s List: Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough, Alyssa Taylor
4th grade Principal’s List: Jackson Bailey, Kate Blankenship, Jalen Hinchman, Jakob Sides, Reef Warden
5th grade Principal’s List: Evan Duncan, Stephen Huynh, Omar Nur, Dash Willard