Snow Creek school honors

Snow Creek Elementary School recently released a list of students who are either on the Principal’s List or A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of school.
Principal’s List
Third grade: Kellyn Eanes, Jonathan Hatchett, Havah Mitchell
Fourth grade: Leslie Amos, Carly Gillispie, Laura Kate Huffman, Kaylee Jamison, Lily Johnson, Ryder Meador, Max Mitchell, Taylor Moore, Levi Reynolds, Sam Witcher
Fifth grade: Emanuel Aguilar, Molly Badger, Violet Constable, Carolyn Hatchett, Jeremiah Hodges, Ryland Mitchell, Riley Smith
A/B Honor Roll
Third grade: Cameron Eakin, Jaley Harper, Emma Jamison, Zachary Orr, Madelyn Pilson, Dylan Prather, Addison Ward, Gemarrion Wright
Fourth grade: Tatum Adkins, Kadaisha Butler, Slaton England, Brooke George, Jaylee Harris, Aiden Kissinger, Nathaan Martin, Alyssa Mattox, Kallie Nelson, Avery Smith
Fifth grade: Bo Bredamus, Evan Catoe, David Delgado-Garcia, Dylan Fitzgerald, Hayden Gilbert, Jossalin Lamy, Addison Malaska, Maddy Owen, Abby Poe, Ava Price, Anthony Quinn, Jacob Ramsey, Teddy Rand, Kolbrin Robertson, Ethyn Tucker, Ava Witcher