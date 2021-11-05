 Skip to main content
Snow Creek school honors
Snow Creek Elementary School recently released a list of students who are either on the Principal’s List or A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of school.

Principal’s List

Third grade: Kellyn Eanes, Jonathan Hatchett, Havah Mitchell

Fourth grade: Leslie Amos, Carly Gillispie, Laura Kate Huffman, Kaylee Jamison, Lily Johnson, Ryder Meador, Max Mitchell, Taylor Moore, Levi Reynolds, Sam Witcher

Fifth grade: Emanuel Aguilar, Molly Badger, Violet Constable, Carolyn Hatchett, Jeremiah Hodges, Ryland Mitchell, Riley Smith

A/B Honor Roll

Third grade: Cameron Eakin, Jaley Harper, Emma Jamison, Zachary Orr, Madelyn Pilson, Dylan Prather, Addison Ward, Gemarrion Wright

Fourth grade: Tatum Adkins, Kadaisha Butler, Slaton England, Brooke George, Jaylee Harris, Aiden Kissinger, Nathaan Martin, Alyssa Mattox, Kallie Nelson, Avery Smith

Fifth grade: Bo Bredamus, Evan Catoe, David Delgado-Garcia, Dylan Fitzgerald, Hayden Gilbert, Jossalin Lamy, Addison Malaska, Maddy Owen, Abby Poe, Ava Price, Anthony Quinn, Jacob Ramsey, Teddy Rand, Kolbrin Robertson, Ethyn Tucker, Ava Witcher

