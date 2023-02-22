The bee, which lasted nine rounds, ended with Leslie correctly spelling “republic.” Leslie will represent Franklin County Public Schools at the regional bee hosted by The Roanoke Times March 18 at William Fleming High School.

“Thank you to all the administrators and school staff members who attended the bee to support our spellers. A big thank you to: Ms. Elaine Hawkins (Retired FCPS Administrator who served as our caller); Vicki Craighead, Jamie Bryant, Valerie Brown, Dana Furrow, Brenda Weeks, Belinda Mitchell, Jennifer Brubaker, Rebekah Flora, (who served as event staff); Jon Holcomb (for technology assistance), and the custodial staff at FCHS,” Robinson wrote.