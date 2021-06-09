Solar farm proposal put on hold as county updates regulations

The property is being leased by Westlake Solar for the solar farm. The lease is expected to last for 35 years which is the expected lifetime of the solar farm.

Several residents expressed concern when first learning of the solar farm back in May. The Gills Creek representatives on both the Franklin County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission said the number of residents with concerns has grown in recent weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Colby, Gills Creek representative on the planning commission, said solar farms are a complex business that needs a greater understanding from the county before any proposals like Westlake Solar can progress. He said county representatives need time to get a firm grasp on the issue.

“It is my assessment that it will take several months or more,” Colby said.

Colby said his biggest concern was what kind of negative impact the solar farm could have on the county. He mentioned a solar farm currently under construction in Campbell County by Apex Clean Energy.

According to a report in the News & Advance last month, the solar farm is drawing criticism from local residents since construction began. Some of the biggest concerns has been increased runoff from the project into local streams.