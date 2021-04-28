Solar farm proposal raises questions

Renewable energy company Energix US faced a barrage of questions from the public during a virtual community meeting held Monday to discuss a proposed solar farm in Westlake.
More than 40 participants signed into the Zoom meeting to hosted by representatives of Energix US and its newly created company Westlake Solar. Dominika Sink, project acquisition and development manager for Energix, led the discussion with Sanket Kolte, a project developer for Westlake Solar.
The proposed solar farm would be located on 220 acres in the Westlake area between Virginia 122 and the Bettys Creek section of Smith Mountain Lake. A portion of the property was once intended to be the location of Lakewatch Spa and Resort back in 2007, but was never constructed due to lawsuits and a shift in the housing market.
Westlake Solar plans to lease 220 acres of property from a local landowner to construct the solar farm. Sink did not say who the landowner was, but did say the company was only leasing a portion of the nearly 600 acres available.
Of the 220 acres, Sink said solar panels would only be placed on 100 acres. The remaining 120 acres would provide buffers and setbacks for the project.
The solar farm would have the potential to generate 20 megawatts of electricity or enough to power 2,400 homes. The energy would be sold to local utility companies, which would most likely be Appalachian Power Company.
Sink said Westlake Solar would provide “significant” economic and tax benefits for Franklin County estimated to be as much as $2.2 million. The solar farm would also provide more than 70 jobs during construction.
Sink and other Energix representatives spent nearly 40 minutes of the hourlong meeting responding to questions that were asked through Zoom’s chat feature.
One recurring question asked during the meeting was why the Westlake location was chosen. Sink said the main focus when choosing a project location is the capacity on the local electrical grid that allows the company the opportunity to sell energy back to the local utility company.
“That is really the primary driver for siting any energy project,” Sink said.
James Colby, Gills Creek District representative of the Franklin County Planning Commission, questioned the solar farm’s location since it is a designated growth area for the county.
Kolte said a solar farm would be a better alternative for those who didn’t want a large development. “That is why we came in with solar because we thought its going to be a much better alternative than a big housing complex,” he said.
Another question was about the project’s environmental impact and what would happen when the project ends. Sink said the proposed lifetime of the solar farm would be 35 years.
Once the solar farm is decommissioned, Sink said the solar panels and underground equipment would be removed and the property would then be seeded with local grass mixes.
Sink said the property would not be harmed during the project’s lifetime. Westlake Solar would also work closely with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to assure that erosion and sediment control and stormwater management requirements are followed.
Westlake Solar is expected to provide a proposal to the planning commission for a recommendation in June or July. It will likely go to the board of supervisors the following month.
If approved, Sink said construction could begin on the solar farm as early as next year and be operational later in the year.