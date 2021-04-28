Solar farm proposal raises questions

Renewable energy company Energix US faced a barrage of questions from the public during a virtual community meeting held Monday to discuss a proposed solar farm in Westlake.

More than 40 participants signed into the Zoom meeting to hosted by representatives of Energix US and its newly created company Westlake Solar. Dominika Sink, project acquisition and development manager for Energix, led the discussion with Sanket Kolte, a project developer for Westlake Solar.

The proposed solar farm would be located on 220 acres in the Westlake area between Virginia 122 and the Bettys Creek section of Smith Mountain Lake. A portion of the property was once intended to be the location of Lakewatch Spa and Resort back in 2007, but was never constructed due to lawsuits and a shift in the housing market.

Westlake Solar plans to lease 220 acres of property from a local landowner to construct the solar farm. Sink did not say who the landowner was, but did say the company was only leasing a portion of the nearly 600 acres available.

Of the 220 acres, Sink said solar panels would only be placed on 100 acres. The remaining 120 acres would provide buffers and setbacks for the project.