On March 26, the Smith Mountain Arts Council hosted the “Nashville Songwriters” in Downtown Moneta. The trio comprising of Bill Diluigi (from left), Kirsti Manna and Bill Warner performed dozens of original numbers during their most recent stop in touring.
Songwriters perform at Downtown Moneta
- Photo submitted by Charlie Walker
