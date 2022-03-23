 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sontag Elementary releases Principal's List, A/B Honor Roll

  • 0

Sontag Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal's List and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year. 

Third grade Principal's List: Elijah Cerebe

Fourth grade Principal's List: Sarah Aguilar, Trinitee Cook, Demetri Lesure, Helena Marlowe, Raelynn Slusser

Fifth grade Principal's List: Ian Jester, Ava-Marrie Smith, Abielle Turner

Third grade A/B Honor Roll: Raylan Cogar, Ryder Crandall, Dylan Gamez, Emberly Holland, Xane Honaker, Lucas Hunt, Adler Mize, Aria Via

Fourth grade A/B Honor Roll: Joaquin Acosta, Evelyn Amos, Wesley Cook, Carter Harris, Isaiah Holloway, Joel Evan Jamison, Nehemiah Muse, Bryan Olguin-Lopez, Kaycen Redd, Shaylynn Sink, Alexander Wright

Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Dante Cianchetta, Julianna Ferguson, Josiah Hayth-Jamison, Khloe Hicks, Blair Hodges, Jaela Maxwell

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Faces Walkout