Sontag Elementary releases Principal's List, A/B Honor Roll

Sontag Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal's List and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Third grade Principal's List: Elijah Cerebe
Fourth grade Principal's List: Sarah Aguilar, Trinitee Cook, Demetri Lesure, Helena Marlowe, Raelynn Slusser
Fifth grade Principal's List: Ian Jester, Ava-Marrie Smith, Abielle Turner
Third grade A/B Honor Roll: Raylan Cogar, Ryder Crandall, Dylan Gamez, Emberly Holland, Xane Honaker, Lucas Hunt, Adler Mize, Aria Via
Fourth grade A/B Honor Roll: Joaquin Acosta, Evelyn Amos, Wesley Cook, Carter Harris, Isaiah Holloway, Joel Evan Jamison, Nehemiah Muse, Bryan Olguin-Lopez, Kaycen Redd, Shaylynn Sink, Alexander Wright
Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Dante Cianchetta, Julianna Ferguson, Josiah Hayth-Jamison, Khloe Hicks, Blair Hodges, Jaela Maxwell