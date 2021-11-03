Sontag Elementary school honors

Sontag Elementary School released the following names that are on the A/B Honor Roll or Principal's List for the first nine weeks of school.
Principal's List
4th Grade: Evelyn Amos, Trinitee Cook, Helena Marlowe, Kaycen Redd
5th Grade: Khloe Hicks, Blair Hodges, Ian Jester, Jaela Maxwell
A/B Honor Roll
4th Grade: Joaquin Acosta, Sarah Aguilar, Carter Harris, Demetri Lesure, Bryan Olguin-Lopez, Disaya Patterson, Andrea Tolon-Santiago, Bryan Victoriana-Ventura, Alexander Wright
5th Grade: Dante Cianchetta, Brenna Hall, Avery Harrison, Ava-Marrie Smith, Abielle Turner, Hayden Wright
