 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sontag Elementary school honors
0 comments

Sontag Elementary school honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sontag Elementary School released the following names that are on the A/B Honor Roll or Principal's List for the first nine weeks of school.

Principal's List

4th Grade: Evelyn Amos, Trinitee Cook, Helena Marlowe, Kaycen Redd

5th Grade: Khloe Hicks, Blair Hodges, Ian Jester, Jaela Maxwell

A/B Honor Roll

4th Grade: Joaquin Acosta, Sarah Aguilar, Carter Harris, Demetri Lesure, Bryan Olguin-Lopez, Disaya Patterson, Andrea Tolon-Santiago, Bryan Victoriana-Ventura, Alexander Wright

5th Grade: Dante Cianchetta, Brenna Hall, Avery Harrison, Ava-Marrie Smith, Abielle Turner, Hayden Wright

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chris Pratt to voice Garfield

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics