St. Peter’s of the Mountains celebrates 100 years

St. Peter’s of the Mountains Church in Callaway, a part of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia, is familiar with 100 year celebrations said John Heck, parish priest. In its recent Yuletide-100th Anniversary Celebration, Heck shared the history of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and how it is intertwined with the history of the Phoebe Needles School. In the last 20 years, there have been several 100-year milestones for the church and school.

In 1902 the congregation was formed and in 1911 the rectory was built. The school was built in 1917. Building the church began in 1915 with consecration of the building not until 1921 because of WWI. It was this 100th anniversary of the consecration that was most recently celebrated.

The celebration took place down the road from the church at the Phoebe Needles Camp and Conference Center. Being the Christmas season, the Callaway-Ferrum community joined in the celebration which included dinner, a time of singing Yuletide carols and a presentation by Heck which included a lot of history and pictures about the church and school.

Since the consecration of its structure 100 years ago, the church building has undergone some changes. It wasn’t until sometime after 1924 the church added windows.

According to the church’s website, “Around 1962 the church was remodeled for the first time. The concrete walls were plastered and painted white, a drop ceiling was installed and a partition wall built to create a backdrop for the altar. The parish hall was added in 1974. In 2002, the church was remodeled again, this time removing the drop ceiling, replacing the windows and floor, removing the partition wall and adding a stain glass window in the north wall of the church depicting a Canterbury Cross.”

Beyond the physical structure of St. Peter’s, it’s the congregation that brings life to the church.

Nancy Guilliams Bradley has been a part of St. Peter’s for 78 years and for 35 years she was co-treasurer. She said, “There have been lots of changes, mostly for the good. The congregation now is not like the past since so many have passed away. I love my church and hope it continues to do well in the future.”

Bob Pohlad has been a member of St. Peter’s since 1990. He said it was nice seeing community members along with church members join together for the evening of celebration and reflection at Phoebe Needles.

Pohlad also commented on how great it was seeing people enjoying themselves as they watched the pictures depicting church life over the years. He overheard people excitedly identifying the people in the pictures.

Dave Newcombe joined the church not too long after Pohlad did. St. Peter’s has a special place in Newcombe’s heart because it is where he met his wife Pat.

Newcombe said the church has a wonderful partnership with Ferrum College and its students and even has students working at Phoebe Needles Camp. As a part of Fall Ferrum Welcome, St. Peter’s invites Ferrum College students to be a part of the church’s community.

Heck described the congregation as “warm, welcoming, family oriented, inclusive, diverse, crossing age and all spectrums.”

Pohlad used an analogy in describing the congregation by saying, “The strength of the community of people continues to be strong like the stone walls of the church.”

Looking to the future, Heck said, “I envision the church continuing to adapt to the changing needs of the community and the people in the area.”

The church is located at 65 Rock Ridge Rd. in Callaway. More history and photos are available on the church’s website.