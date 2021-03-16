State agency releases annual boating incident report

Each year in early March, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources publishes its boating incident report for the previous year. An incident qualifies for inclusion by involving more than $2,000 damage to a vessel or its equipment, at least one injury requiring more than basic first aid, one or more deaths or the disappearance of any person from a vessel.

Smith Mountain Lake experienced more boat traffic in 2020 than in any past year, according to reports from marina operators and law enforcement. This was also likely the case on most, if not all, Virginia waterways.

Statewide, the number of incidents rose to 110 versus 89 in 2019. The number of vessels involved totaled 137 and injuries 51. There were 21 fatalities, and alcohol was a known factor in 10% of those fatal incidents--a significant decrease. Paddle craft (canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards) were involved in 52% of the fatal incidents--a significant increase. In 95% of the fatal incidents, the victims were not wearing life jackets.

Compared to 2019, all Virginia reporting categories increased. Incidents were second highest in 10 years. Injuries and property damage were the third highest in 10 years. Fatalities tied for the most in 10 years. Conversely, boat registrations were at the lowest level in 10 years.