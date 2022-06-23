State police investigating two unrelated fatal crashes in Franklin County

Virginia State Police are investigating two unrelated fatal crashes that occurred in Franklin County this week.

A two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality, occurred at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on Route 116, two miles north of Route 112.

A 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Route 116, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Ford F-250 head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified by police as Jonathan Eric Lewis. The 44-year-old Danville man was not wearing his seatbelt, according to state police spokesman Richard Garletts.

Lewis was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Garletts indicated Thursday morning that the crash remains under investigation.

The second fatal crash involved a single vehicle on Wades Gap Roanoke, at the intersection of Dillon's Mill Road.

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling South on Dillon's Mill Road at 12:27 a.m. Thursday when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

Police identified Jason Lynn Hicks as the driver. The 44-year-old Boones Mill man was not wearing his seatbelt, Garletts indicated.

Hicks died at the scene.

As of Thursday morning, Garletts said the crash is still under investigation.

