The SML Parrot and Toucan steel drum bands performed in front of a packed house at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on Dec. 11. Proceeds benefited the department and Lake Christian Ministries.
Steel drum bands perform in Scruggs
- Submitted by Charlie Walker
