Steel Drum Extravaganza will benefit SML Center

The SML Steel Drum and Marimbas bands are preparing to perform a family concert May 21, with proceeds going to the capital fund drive for the SML Center’s plan to purchase the vacant Grand Home Furnishings showroom at Westlake and convert it to a center for arts, education, entertainment and private events.

The program of toe-tapping island-style music, performed by approximately 40 musicians, will be held at EastLake Community Church in Moneta. The two-hour performance will begin at 3 p.m.

Tickets, sold only at the door, are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 13.

“Its quite fitting that a bevy of local musicians would entertain to help create a venue where performing arts can thrive at the Lake,” said “Pandaddy” Richard Rudolph, who is hoping to relocate the “pan yard” where the bands practice to the SML Center facility.”

“And the facility will accommodate programming far beyond arts performances,” added Vickie Gardner, former SML Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director who now serves as the board chair of the 501c3 corporation seeking to own and operate the SML Center. “In addition to a performance hall for audiences of up to 400 (plus-performance supporting spaces for rehearsals, costumes, etc.), the building will have classrooms for youth arts education and life-long learning for members of the SML community; “work away from home” office spaces, display areas for art/photo shows and visitor information; casual gathering spaces and more.

Concert-goers will have an opportunity to see preliminary renderings of the planned spaces and learn more about how they can help make the Smith Mountain Lake Center become a reality.

- Submitted by Jerry Hale