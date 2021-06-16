Stepping Stone Mission opens for in-person dining

After offering curbside-only pickup of hot, ready-to-eat meals for more than a year, Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County on Saturdy began opening for dine-in service starting.

The soup kitchen will provide hot meals to anyone who is hungry in the dining room of its building at 1105 North Main St. in Rocky Mount daily from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

“Stepping Stone was put there to help anybody in our community and to help people in need, and that’s what we strive to do every day,” Stepping Stone’s founder and former president Joanne Patterson said in an article in The Franklin News-Post in March.

When the pandemic hit, the soup kitchen closed for a month before reopening with curbside service. The nonprofit also had to cancel its fundraisers, although it plans to have a fish fry fundraiser on July 10.

More information about Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County is available on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.