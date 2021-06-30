Stream crossings continue to muddy the waters for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Since it began work on the 303-mile pipeline though West Virginia and the New River and Roanoke valleys, Mountain Valley has encountered repeated problems with erosion and sedimentation. That has led to lawsuits by environmental groups and delays in a construction project that was supposed to be done by late 2018.

In a May conference call, executives for the pipeline’s lead partner said they plan to have nearly all of the construction done by September. That will provide time to obtain approvals for water body crossings in order to complete the project by next summer, the company says.

Meanwhile, it remained unclear Monday whether Virginia would require a separate water quality certification for boring under the nearly 100 waterbodies that will not crossed using the open-cut method.

Final approval for that plan rests with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In May, FERC asked DEQ if it wanted to weigh in on the borings before a decision was made at the federal level.

Melanie Davenport, director of water permitting for DEQ, responded by saying that was a question for FERC, not the state. Virginia already issued a water quality certification for Mountain Valley in 2017, as the precursor to a federal plan that was later thrown out by the federal appeals court.

