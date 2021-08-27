Students arrive at Ferrum College for fall semester

After learning from both successes and failures over the first 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrum College is looking to have a strong 2021-2022 academic year.
Classes started Monday after students returned to campus over the weekend. The incoming freshman class is made up of 300 students.
David Johns, president of the college, said that after a fairly bleak past year, he was hopeful after seeing the excitement from students as they arrived on campus and participated in convocation.
“We had a speaker at the convocation who talked about the friendships that are going to be built here that are going to be important to them for the rest of their lives. That’s what happens here. Seeing that already begin in informal ways, like playing corn hole or dancing on the quad, is pretty exciting for me,” he said. “Even without knowing it, people are going to be meeting a life partner, a business partner or a friend who is going to be important to them 20 years down the road here.”
Kevin Reilly, acting vice president for academic affairs and professor of psychology, echoed Johns’s sentiment. “I am most looking forward to the energy the new and returning students will bring to campus. The campus is most alive when students, faculty and staff return for the fall,” he said.
Ed Hally, associate professor of political science and assistant professor of public administration, said he is looking forward to teaching all in-person classes again, after having taught exclusively online during the 2020-2021 academic year.
“I’ve missed being in the classroom terribly. The energy and creativity of our students is infectious. As head of the campus Quality Enhancement Plan, I’m looking forward to seeing the students take advantage of all the clubs and events the college has to offer. We’re taking as many precautions as we can to safely deliver quality speakers, activities and events to the student body,” he said.
Students also were eager to start classes. “After such a weird and unusual school year last year due to the pandemic, I am definitely looking forward to being in person even if we have to wear masks,” Jacob Glass, a senior, said.
RESILIENCY
One of the themes Johns hopes will be apparent to both Ferrum’s students and employees is the idea of resiliency.
“Nobody needed a pandemic. We certainly didn’t need a pandemic. But the college is resilient and tough. We talk to our students about grit and the importance of grit and determination in being successful in life. I would say that’s very much a part of how we act as an institution and what we’re going to be doing this year,” he said.
Carissa Williams, a senior, understands exactly what Johns is talking about. The pandemic has helped put things into perspective for her. “I was still able to learn and achieve the things I wanted to. This allowed me to see learning in a new way because I now know that even in hard times there are ways I can still achieve my educational goals,” she said.
Despite the excitement on campus, there is no denying the college has been affected by the pandemic.
“Some people have been nervous about being in a larger group of people, so they chose to either stay at home or pause their education. The number of immediate graduates from high school who are going off to college has declined, so we felt that,” Johns said.
Last fall, there were 960 students enrolled at the college at the time of the census date. This fall, the college is estimating enrollment to be around 900 students.
He anticipates it will take the college a full year to get back to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers. To help boost enrollment, the college has engaged a new marketing firm to message to potential students that Ferrum is a safe place to learn despite the fact that the pandemic is still ongoing.
“I often say to families who are thinking about sending their student here, we’re located on 700 rural acres. We have been social distancing since before that was a thing,” he joked. “During the pandemic, we were able to continue doing many of the things we do simply because we’re able to spread out here.”
FUNDING ISSUES
In addition to a loss in tuition revenue, the college lost out on room and board fees from 60 students who opted to live off campus because of the pandemic. Camps and conferences that the college normally hosts during the summer months were canceled, which also cut into the college’s bottom line.
The college found itself having to spend money on things it didn’t budget for as well, including increased cyber security capabilities, additional training for how to facilitate online learning and personal protective equipment.
Luckily, Johns said, the college was aided financially by generous donors and CARES Act funding.
“Our alumni and friends of the college really stepped up in a generous way,” he said. From July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, the college raised more than $2.5 million. The total marked a 30% increase in fundraising for the college compared to the previous fiscal year.
To ensure the college had flexibility in how it spent its Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) dollars, Johns, along with other college and university presidents in Virginia, had multiple conversations with Gov. Ralph Northam. He explained his goal going into those conversations was to make sure the funds helped students and institutions weather difficulties associated with the pandemic.
The college used some of the $5,096,413 in institutional funding it received to beef up its cyber security systems and to purchase personal protective equipment. The college also received a $3,875,701 HEERF allocation to be used on students.
IN-PERSON AND ONLINE
Unlike most colleges, Ferrum didn’t completely shut down at the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, the leadership of the college decided to shift all instruction online, but didn’t mandate that students had to leave the campus. During the months that followed the decision to move to remote instruction, between 80 and 120 students continued to live in the dorms. Johns explained it was important to allow students the ability to remain on campus because some of them had nowhere else to go.
A virtual commencement was held in May of 2020. The bestselling novelist David Baldacci was one of several guest speakers at the ceremony.
Johns acknowledged that the shift to virtual instruction wasn’t flawless. While some faculty members had experience in teaching online classes, many did not. “They were just thrown into it,” he said. To better prepare the faculty for future semesters, every instructor participated in a training session that showed them how to design and teach online courses.
Going into the fall 2020 semester, all classes were designed in a way that they could shift from in-person instruction to a virtual format immediately. The approach also allowed students who were learning from a distance to still be able to continue their studies.
After learning from the spring 2020 semester, the college was able to offer in-person classes throughout the entire 2020-2021 academic year. The push to maintain in-person instruction necessitated the reworking of the way in which the college housed students. Instead of having compact living facilities, students were spread out to allow for greater social distancing. Spaces for quarantining were established for students who had been exposed to COVID-19.
ATHLETICS
Athletics at the college was also disrupted. Instead of following the traditional athletics calendar, the Old Dominion Athletics Conference made the decision to move all sports to the spring 2021 semester. The change placed a considerable amount of pressure on athletic trainers, Johns said, because they had to fit in a year’s worth of training into a mere matter of weeks.
COVID-19 AND CAMPUS LIFE
Compared to other area colleges and universities, Johns said Ferrum was “wildly successful” at navigating the pandemic last academic year. Only 5% of students tested positive for the virus at the peak of the pandemic outbreak on campus last fall.
“I’m really proud of what we were able to do,” Johns said. He attributed last year’s low virus numbers to the fact that both students and college employees took safety guidelines to heart.
Outdoor in-person graduation ceremonies were held this past spring, including one for the class of 2020 and another for the class of 2021. Johns said the entire college felt it was necessary to celebrate the achievements for the class of 2020 because many of the graduates left campus in a rush in March of 2020, which deprived them of the closure they deserved. The 2021 ceremony marked the first time graduate students participated in graduation festivities in the college’s history. The college started offering graduate degree programs in the fall of 2020.
To top off an already turbulent year, Ferrum College had to go through its reaccreditation process last year. The process occurs every 10 years. Johns reported that the reaccreditation process gave the college a “clean bill of health” with no recommendations.
“We didn’t push pause because of the pandemic. We had a number of ambitious goals that we needed to achieve. We did it,” he said.
As students returned to campus this week, the college made a commitment that classes will be delivered in-person during the 2021-2022 academic year unless the state of the pandemic changes dramatically. However, there will be some flexibility in course offerings this year. Instead of being offered in an entirely in-person format, some classes will have virtual or online components. Only a small handful of students petitioned the college to learn remotely this semester because of health concerns. Johns said it is important for students to be at the college because the interactions they have while on campus is what makes Ferrum unique. “It’s never just about a class. It’s about the whole experience,” he added.
With that being said, the pandemic has shown the college the importance of online and hybrid education. “It may not be the major approach for us,” Johns said of online learning, “but it will be a part of what we do. And that’s good. A number of schools have been doing it already. The pandemic reminded us of its importance.”
The pandemic has also made the college reconsider what it means to be a community. “Our community is certainly campus based, but not exclusively,” he said. Students who are enrolled in the still new online-only graduate programs are examples of those who are still part of the community, but don’t visit campus every day.
Over the course of the new academic year the college plans to focus heavily on building connections with area business and agencies, which was something that was included in the college’s new strategic plan it rolled out during the spring semester. Johns said those connections will help the college accomplish its goals of providing pathways for meaningful work and making education attainable.
Currently, the college is not requiring vaccines for students or employees. To encourage more members of the campus community to become vaccinated, the college will be hosting a vaccination clinic in the near future. Face coverings are mandatory for all regardless of vaccination status for indoor settings. They are not required for outdoor settings unless social distancing is not feasible.