Students arrive at Ferrum College for fall semester

As students returned to campus this week, the college made a commitment that classes will be delivered in-person during the 2021-2022 academic year unless the state of the pandemic changes dramatically. However, there will be some flexibility in course offerings this year. Instead of being offered in an entirely in-person format, some classes will have virtual or online components. Only a small handful of students petitioned the college to learn remotely this semester because of health concerns. Johns said it is important for students to be at the college because the interactions they have while on campus is what makes Ferrum unique. “It’s never just about a class. It’s about the whole experience,” he added.

With that being said, the pandemic has shown the college the importance of online and hybrid education. “It may not be the major approach for us,” Johns said of online learning, “but it will be a part of what we do. And that’s good. A number of schools have been doing it already. The pandemic reminded us of its importance.”

The pandemic has also made the college reconsider what it means to be a community. “Our community is certainly campus based, but not exclusively,” he said. Students who are enrolled in the still new online-only graduate programs are examples of those who are still part of the community, but don’t visit campus every day.