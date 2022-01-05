 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students make Christmas cards for hospice patients

Hospice Cards

More than 200 cards were given by Benjamin Franklin Middle School students to local hospice patients.

 Submitted Photo

The Carilion Clinic Hospice of Franklin County received more than 200 handmade Christmas cards for local hospice patients from students at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

“Each card, uniquely and beautifully made, had a special message inside and was delivered by hospice nurses,” Kristin Horne, volunteer coordinator, said. “The cards brought smiles to many patients and their families during this holiday season.”

Horne went on to thank sixth grade teacher Heather Owen for facilitating the effort.

