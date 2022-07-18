 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday crash results in fatality

A Sunday morning single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality, according to a Virginia State Police new release. 

The crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. 

A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Police identified the driver of the Mazda as Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20. The Callaway resident was not wearing his seatbelt, police said. He died at the scene.

According to a police spokesman, the crash is still under investigation.

