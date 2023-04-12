A last minute push to fund additional school resources officers overshadowed the Franklin County Board of Supervisors’ adoption of its 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

Just before supervisors voted Thursday on a $183.8 million budget with no tax increases for county residents, Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell requested additional funding to allow for a school resource officer in each school in the county. This is not the first time Mitchell has pushed for additional officers in the schools, The most recent time was last year shortly after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Last week’s request came just over a week after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

“If you think for one second that its not going to happen here, you’re a damn fool,” Mitchell said.

The county added six new resource officers last year, just two months after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. That increased the number of school resource officers to eleven with nine from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and two from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office currently has two school resource officers at the high school, one at the middle school and six that rotate among the county’s 12 elementary schools. The Rocky Mount Police Department has one school resource officer at the high school and one at the middle school.

Even with 11 school resource officers, some schools in the county are without an officer for at least a portion of the day. Mitchell asked that supervisors find funding to have an officer in each of the schools, even if it meant increasing taxes.

“This board owes it to every parent in this county that when they say goodbye in the morning they need to know their kids are protected. It’s enough,” Mitchell said in an emotional plea. “This board needs to put the money in the budget tonight.”

Supervisors declined Mitchell’s request to postpone a vote on the budget Thursday. The budget was passed 5-1 with Mitchell being the lone supervisor to vote against. Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson was absent for the vote.

While the 2023-24 fiscal year budget was approved, supervisors did work to find additional funding in the current budget to increase the number of school resource officers in the county for the remainder of the school year. Every one of the supervisors agreed that school resource officers were needed at each of the county’s schools.

Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton told supervisors his department applied for a grant for eight additional school resource officers. He should know the outcome of that application by May, he said.

Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum asked Overton if the sheriff’s office has the manpower to place an officer in each of the schools if supervisors approved additional overtime funding. “Without doing away with the the basic services and responsibilities we have, we will try our best to get part-time personnel, maybe even shift some duties to help us cover these schools,” Overton said.

One of Overton’s concerns was the loss of officers in the county to higher paying jobs elsewhere. He said five officers have left the county in the past two months. He said the county needed more competitive pay to retain officers to fill all of the necessary positions.

In order to increase the presence of officers in the county’s schools for the remainder of the school year, Mitchell moved to approve an additional $100,000 for the sheriff’s office to cover overtime costs. The money will be taken from the county’s budget stabilization fund.

Following the vote, Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith made a motion for county staff to work with the sheriff’s office and Franklin County Public Schools to craft a plan detailing how many additional school resource officers are needed and the cost for the upcoming school year. The plan will be presented in May to allow time for it to be implemented by the start of school this fall.

The motion was passed 6-0-1 with Thompson absent.