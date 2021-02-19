Supervisors delay decision on distillery due to split vote

Lori Dupier said obtaining a special-use permit for a private club was the only option they could find that would allow yoga on the R1 property without rezoning. She said moving the yoga outdoors was only being discussed because of current state restrictions on the size of indoor classes due to the pandemic.

Neighbors around the property came out in opposition to the special-use permit on Tuesday. They were concerned that allowing a commercial business on the property could have a negative impact on the neighborhood.

Cundiff asked to table a vote on the special-use permit until next month to allow time to get more information about the proposal. He questioned if yoga classes would be allowed on any part of the 32-acre property or be limited to a certain area, which could have less of an impact on neighbors.

Supervisors voted 6-0-1 to table the meeting to March.

A proposal for a short-term rental on Lakemount Drive in Moneta was denied by supervisors on Tuesday. The lakefront property was purchased by four North Carolina families in October.

Neighbors of the Overlook subdivision, which is located next to the property, opposed the short-term rental.