Tax rates approved, budget in limbo

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors this week approved tax rates — which aren’t changing — for the 2022-23 budget, but stalled on budget approval due to differences about how to fund a recurring $600,000 gap in the county’s capital expenditures budget.

Its specific components may vary from year to year, but during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow said the capital expenditures budget has fallen short by a relatively consistent amount — roughly $600,000 — for almost two decades.

During budget discussions, the $600,000 gap has been represented by a new fire and EMS apparatus for Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department. Board Vice Chairman Tim Tatum — who represents the Blue Ridge District, which covers Ferrum VFD — pointed out on Tuesday that the money could be used for any capital expenditure.

“It just happens that we’re talking about fire trucks — we could be talking about a fire truck, we could be talking about a front load truck at the landfill, we could be talking about police cars at the sheriff’s department. These are all items that...we pay for with our capital budget,” Tatum said.

A proposed increase in the county’s meals tax would raise it from 4% to 6%. It’s estimated that the additional resulting revenue would amount to about $600,000 — enough to fill the gap in the capital expenditures budget.

Without the meals tax increase — to which supervisors Lorie Smith, Mike Carter and Ronald Mitchell are strongly opposed — the county must amend expenditures or revenue elsewhere to balance the budget. So far, suggestions have focused on doing the latter, but on Tuesday the board continued to disagree about the suitability and viability of various revenue sources, such as budget stabilization and unassigned fund balance.

Franklin County Finance Director Brian Carter explained that budget stabilization is designed as a kind of operating expenses reserve to get through a sudden mid-year downturn. Meanwhile, when the county’s revenue exceeds its expenses in a given year, a surplus is created which is added to the unassigned fund balance, accumulating over time.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, the county reserves 20% of its operating revenues from the unassigned fund balance. Doing so gives the county a bigger cushion for hard times and helps maintain the county’s credit rating.

The disagreement on Tuesday seemed to hinge on how much money to set aside in anticipation of a possible recession on the heels of recent inflation.

The discussion during Tuesday’s meeting was punctuated by failed votes to impose a meals tax increase from 4% to 5% and use $300,000 from budget stabilization — with supervisors Leland Mitchell, Tatum and Tommy Cundiff in favor and Ronald Mitchell, Smith, Mike Carter and Ronnie Thompson against — and use $600,000 from budget stabilization, to be replenished with twice a year tax collection revenue — with Ronald Mitchell, Tatum and Mike Carter in favor and Smith, Cundiff, Leland Mitchell and Thompson against.

After a discussion dissecting the estimated cost of a new fire engine for Ferrum VFD, Cundiff made a motion to adopt the meals tax increase from 4% to 6% as proposed, which Thompson seconded. That vote passed, with Tatum, Cundiff, Leland Mitchell and Thompson voting in favor and Smith, Mike Carter and Ronald Mitchell voting against.

“I think what just happened here is tantamount to extortion, in my opinion,” Mike Carter said, following the vote. “...I feel like the board was strong-armed into voting for this under the guise of Ferrum’s new fire truck, and I don’t like it quite frankly.”

Tatum acknowledged that the vote puts him in a hard place, since Ferrum VFD is in his district. At the end of the day, though, Tatum indicated he will support the solution that covers the gap in the capital expenditures budget.

“I made my motion earlier to scrap the meals tax for this year because it didn’t look like the mood was here to pass a meals tax increase,” Tatum said. “...The money that’s needed for this item is to cover a gap in our capital budget, period.”

After that, the board took a 10-minute break. Upon returning from the break, Thompson moved to withdraw the vote on the meal tax increase, and the board voted to approve the withdrawal with all in favor except Ronald Mitchell, who stated he was unclear about the topic of the vote.

The vote nullified, discussion continued and Mike Carter moved to use $600,000 from the unassigned fund balance, with that amount to be replenished using property tax revenue. His motion was seconded by Tatum, but the vote on it failed, with Mike Carter, Ronald Mitchell and Tatum for and Cundiff, Leland Mitchell, Smith and Tatum against.

“We’ll have to have time in our next meeting to come up a solution to balance the budget,” Thompson said.

