The Coves art and music series to support lake's arts community

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake will be transformed into an art gallery on Saturdays in September as SML-area businesses join forces to support arts at the lake.
Art at The Coves: Weekend Art & Music Series on the Lake, a charity event to benefit the Smith Mountain Arts Council, is presented by The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Mountain Retreat Living and Harvester Outdoors. All proceeds from the series will be donated to SMAC.
Arts communities around the country have sustained significant losses during the COVID-19 pandemic as shows, workshops, festivals and lessons have been canceled. While nonprofit arts organizations were eligible for funding under the CARES Act, they are dependent on other grants and private donations to make up the gap.
“We’re basically like any other business. We’re not bringing in funding unless we’re able to hold shows or sell pieces of art,” said Gary Jackson, general manager of Harvester Performance Center. “An event like Art at The Coves gives artists a chance to showcase their work. For everyone else, it’s a chance to get away from everything that’s going, relax for a little bit and enjoy the artistic talent and natural beauty we have around Smith Mountain Lake.”
Each Saturday in September, guests are invited to attend one of four 90-minutes sessions inside the gallery set up in one of the homes at The Coves. Sessions begin at noon and are limited to 25 guests each so that people are able to maintain social distance, Jackson said.
“We know we have to be safe about this,” he said. “We’ll be requiring masks inside and on the grounds around the gallery.”
Other safety protocols include temperature checks for patrons upon entrance, booties will be required (and provided) in the gallery and hand sanitizer will be available.
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy before or after their gallery tour. Chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome. Boaters may purchase a boat ticket and dock in one of the limited spots to enjoy the music from the water.
Music will be provided by area favorites Al Broholm and Brian Mesko. Broholm will perform Sept. 5 and Sept. 19, and Mesko will perform Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Four limited-capacity, art-viewing sessions begin at noon each Saturday in September. Each session is 90 minutes long. Start times are noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Admission costs $30 and includes parking, gallery entry and access to the covered picnic pavilion and 5 miles of trails around The Coves. A limited number of add-on boat tickets will be available for $25 (includes docking for boats up to 26 feet). Admission fees will be donated to Smith Mountain Arts Council. Tickets are available at harvester-music.com.
