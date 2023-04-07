Morgan Myles, a top three finalist on season 22 of “The Voice” on NBC, will be making her return to Smith Mountain Lake on April 23 for a benefit concert raising money for two local nonprofits.

Myles has been a regular performer at the Lyrics on the Lake festival held for several years at Smith Mountain Lake. Songwriters were invited from Nashville to showcase their talents at several venues around the lake during the four-day event.

Lake resident Ronnie Hess, an organizer for Lyrics on the Lake, got to know Myles during her visits to Smith Mountain Lake. He originally invited Myles to perform at the festival after hearing her sing at an event in Key West, Florida.

Hess also held watch parties for Myles during her run on “The Voice” competing against other talented singers. Myles was one of the last three remaining, taking pointers throughout the competition from her coach Camila Cabello.

Once the show ended, Hess said he worked quickly to invite Myles to headline the benefit concert as he knew her schedule would be filling up. With her popularity rising, he said finding a place for her to perform at Smith Mountain Lake will become increasingly difficult.

“It’s going to get harder and harder to find a venue as she gets bigger,” Hess said.

The April 23 concert will be held at Mango’s Bar and Grill in Moneta. With space limited, Hess said nearly half the tickets are already sold.

This will be the first time Myles has come to Smith Mountain Lake since competing on The Voice. Hess said she is excited come back and visit.

“This place feels like a second home to her,” Hess said.

The concert will be the first for Hooks, Lines and Singers, the organization hosting the event. Hess said it is a continuation of Lyrics on the Lake which disbanded last year.

Much like Lyrics on the Lake, Hess said they will be planning a four-day songwriters festival in June. An open-mic festival is planned for May in the weeks running up to the start of the festival. A daylong festival is also planned at Crazy Horse Marina in October.

While Lyrics on the Lake primarily raised money for the Children’s Miracle Network, Hess said Hooks, Lines and Singers would raise money for a variety of local charities. For the concert on April 22, money raised will be donated to SML Good Neighbors and Make-A-Wish of Greater Virginia.

Tickets can be purchased for the concert by going to eventbrite.com and searching for Morgan Myles. The cost is $25.