Third Annual Senior Giving Tree is underway

The Franklin County Office of Aging is conducting its third Annual Senior Giving Tree project this year to provide items this holiday season to local senior citizens.
The community is invited to visit the Office of Aging, located at the Essig Recreation Center at 295 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount, to pick up a star with a senior citizen's gift request on it. Those who participate are asked to bring the unwrapped items to the center by Dec. 15. All items collected will be put into reusable cloth bags and given to seniors. Last year, the office delivered 175 bags to local seniors.
