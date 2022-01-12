Thompson to continue as chairman

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors decided to continue with the same leadership for a second year during an organizational meeting Jan. 5.

Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson was once again named as chairman. He was originally named to the position last year, replacing previous chairman Leland Mitchell who represents the Snow Creek District.

Thompson first joined the board in 2010 and is the second longest serving supervisor after Mitchell. Thompson retired as a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in 2007.

“Thank you all for the nomination and the vote,” Thompson said after receiving a unanimous vote for the chairman position. “I don’t take it lightly and I appreciate it.”

Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff nominated Thompson for the chairman position. He also nominated Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum to serve for another year as vice chairman.

Tatum was chosen in a unanimous vote.

“Thank you for having faith in me,” Tatum said following the vote. “I don’t take it lightly and I will try to do my very best to serve this board and serve Franklin County.”

Following the votes for chairman and vice chairman, the board held a vote on several rule changes for the upcoming year. The most significant change was in voting.

Supervisors and members of the county’s planning commission are now required to vote on all matters except when an abstention is appropriate due to a conflict of interest.

While a specific reason for the change was not given, Franklin County Attorney Jim Guynn said it was due to a member of the Franklin County Planning Commission who chose to abstain from a vote earlier this year which resulted in a tie.

“Just to abstain because you don’t want a hard vote; I don’t think, with all due respect, is what you are elected to do,” Guynn said when explaining the rule change.

Another change was to the county’s public comment period. Time has traditionally been given at the start and the end of meetings for comments. Time was given to individuals at the start of the meeting who had signed up to speak days before the meeting. Another public comment period is provided at the end of the meeting.

With the change, all public comments will now be held at the end of the supervisors’ monthly meeting.