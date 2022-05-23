Three local entities awarded tourism grants

The town of Rocky Mount, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and Twin Creeks Distillery were among a group of 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs from across the commonwealth that received grants this month to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia's localities through tourism.

Beth Simms, economic development director for Franklin County, said, "We're excited to see these three organizations receive this funding to continue to tell the story of how Franklin County shines."

The $2.7 million worth of grants from the Virginia Tourism Corporation were announced earlier this month by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The grants came from the corporation's Marketing Leverage Program, which is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars to stimulate new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the "Virginia is for Lovers" brand.

“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism, said. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion”

Youngkin stressed at the time of the announcement that tourism is a major economic driver for Virginia, providing and creating jobs and injecting dollars back into communities.

“Virginia’s tourism industry has been unrelenting in its recovery efforts, developing innovative and best-in-class strategies to bolster the economy. These grant funds will help continue that momentum, further underscoring that Virginia is open for business and is the best place to live, work, and travel," he continued.

Caren Merrick, secretary of commerce and trade, echoed his remarks when she said, "Tourism is a multibillion-dollar industry in Virginia, and it is imperative that we are able to market the abundance of travel experiences across the Commonwealth, inviting new travelers to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”

The town received $10,000 for its Discover Rocky Mount campaign.

“We are glad to have support from Virginia Tourism as we seek to draw in travelers to our community,” Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for the town, said. “We completed a branding initiative in the fall of 2021 which provided us with a new logo, brand, and content with which to market Rocky Mount. The brand has laid the foundation for the marketing efforts we will undertake this spring and summer."

Pinard said that as part of the branding campaign, a video was produced that "tells a story of Rocky Mount as a great place to live and work."

A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant.

The campaign was a partnership between the town, the Franklin County Office of Economic Development and Tourism and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Rocky Mount supplied $22,332 in matching funds to market the town as a tourist destination for travelers.

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce received a $30,000 grant for the following initiatives: Smith Mountain Lake data driven targeted digital, Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, Now That You've Found Us and Come Back and Explore.

Twin Creeks Distillery in Rocky Mount received a $10,000 grant for Virginia Spirits Shine Bright in Downtown Rocky Mount and Franklin County's Moonshine Capital.

Anna P. Robertson, marketing manager and family owner for the distillery, said, “We are humbled to have been awarded these kinds of funds to put towards marketing efforts. I think folks will enjoy watching the distillery’s 'brand refresh' unfold. Plus, we also plan to share the word about Twin Creeks Distillery using more high-quality video footage, paid digital campaigns and more. We are a small, family owned and operated distillery who deeply appreciate opportunities like this.”

Pinard congratulated the distillery on the grant. "Twin Creeks is an important part of Rocky Mount's downtown business community, and we are thrilled that they have this opportunity to further market their excellent product and tasting room," he said.