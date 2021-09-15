Town council addresses concerns along Bernard Road

Several local residents were in attendance at Monday evening's Rocky Mount Town Council meeting to ask for assistance curbing the high level of traffic along Bernard Road.

The road, just under a mile long, is often used as a short cut for drivers traveling between Virginia 40 to U.S. 220 Business and U.S. 220. Residents living on and near the road described constant traffic throughout the day as well as many large tractor-trailers.

Bernard Road resident Royal Lilly said the heavy traffic makes it difficult for him to even pull out of his driveway at times. He said drivers often don't pay attention to the stop signs and will speed down the road.

Rodney Bowman, another Bernard Road resident, said many drivers along the road will speed from one stop sign to the next along the road. "A lot of times it's a race track," he said.

According to Warren Boyd, a resident of Mountain View Drive just off Bernard Road, Monday's discussion wasn't the first time residents came together to ask the town for help. He said efforts were made 13 years ago, but little was done at the time. He asked council members if they could find ways to solve the problems this time.

"Something needs to be done about this traffic," Boyd said.