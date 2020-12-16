Town council agrees to new command structure for police department

Rocky Mount Town Council approved a restructuring of the town’s police department at its meeting Monday. The proposal was part of a cost-saving measure intended to encourage more local officers to move up in the ranks.
With the change, the police department will eliminate its two lieutenant positions and a sergeant of investigations that serve directly under the police chief. The positions added will be a captain, a first sergeant in charge of patrols and a first sergeant in charge of investigations.
Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin said the new positions would help motivate officers currently in the department to move up to those positions instead of hiring officers from outside the area. The department had an opening for a lieutenant before the reorganization on Monday.
Ervin said one possible reason officers in the department have been unwilling to move up to the open lieutenant position was due to it being a salaried position, which is exempt from overtime pay. The newly created captain and first sergeant positions would not be salaried or exempt from overtime.
“We have individuals who are interested in competing for those positions internally,” Ervin said of the newly created positions.
The reorganized command structure is estimated to save the town $22,000 in personnel costs. Some council members expressed doubt at that amount considering the new positions would no longer be exempt from overtime pay.
Council member Bobby Cundiff suggested waiting until next year to take up the issue, possibly when a new town manager has been hired. He was the lone vote against the restructuring.
Also discussed at Monday’s meeting was the ongoing project to expand the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market. Council members agreed to delay moving forward to allow more time to better plan the expansion.
The cost of the project was estimated at $287,000 at last month’s meeting, forcing some council members to request revisions to save money. Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore said the new quote from contractors with the changes only provided a savings of $11,500.
“Staff recommends that we hit pause,” Moore said.
Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions by Gov. Ralph Northam, only 10 people were allowed to attend Monday’s meeting in person, although it was streamed online for the public.
Those in-person restrictions prevented residents from speaking during the meeting’s public comment period, although comments were allowed to be submitted by email.
Rocky Mount business owner Bryan Hochstein intended to address the town’s ongoing payments to former Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins, who left the job in June. Hochstein instead provided an email to town council stating his concerns. While it was not read during the meeting, it was added to the public record.
Council members did not address the payments to Hankins at Monday’s meeting.
