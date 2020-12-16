Town council agrees to new command structure for police department

Rocky Mount Town Council approved a restructuring of the town’s police department at its meeting Monday. The proposal was part of a cost-saving measure intended to encourage more local officers to move up in the ranks.

With the change, the police department will eliminate its two lieutenant positions and a sergeant of investigations that serve directly under the police chief. The positions added will be a captain, a first sergeant in charge of patrols and a first sergeant in charge of investigations.

Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin said the new positions would help motivate officers currently in the department to move up to those positions instead of hiring officers from outside the area. The department had an opening for a lieutenant before the reorganization on Monday.

Ervin said one possible reason officers in the department have been unwilling to move up to the open lieutenant position was due to it being a salaried position, which is exempt from overtime pay. The newly created captain and first sergeant positions would not be salaried or exempt from overtime.

“We have individuals who are interested in competing for those positions internally,” Ervin said of the newly created positions.