Town Council approves contract for Harvester marketing

Former Harvester Assistant Manager Sheila Silverstein retired in May leaving behind marketing duties and other “front of house” duties. During a special meeting Tuesday, July 28, Rocky Mount Town Council approved a contract for advertising services with Foxglove Marketing, out of Roanoke, for $43,200. A move that town officials say will save $20,000 a year.
Also during the special meeting, Council approved the purchase of a new mower for a little more than $72,000 as the town’s 20-year-old right-of-way mower was beyond repair.
