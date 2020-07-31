You have permission to edit this article.
Town Council approves contract for Harvester marketing
Town Council approves contract for Harvester marketing

Former Harvester Assistant Manager Sheila Silverstein retired in May leaving behind marketing duties and other “front of house” duties. During a special meeting Tuesday, July 28, Rocky Mount Town Council approved a contract for advertising services with Foxglove Marketing, out of Roanoke, for $43,200. A move that town officials say will save $20,000 a year.

Also during the special meeting, Council approved the purchase of a new mower for a little more than $72,000 as the town’s 20-year-old right-of-way mower was beyond repair.

