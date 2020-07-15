Town council approves grant program for small businesses

The Rocky Mount Town Council agreed Monday to move forward with a grant program to assist local small businesses.
The Reset Rocky Mount small business program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to 55 eligible Rocky Mount businesses impacted by COVID-19. Beth Simms, Rocky Mount’s economic development director, said Monday that information would go out to businesses as soon as the program was approved by the town council.
Eligible businesses must show a reduction in sales due to COVID-19, have an up-to-date Google listing, active business license, 20 or fewer employees and have a “brick and mortar” location. The funds can be used for marketing, rent, mortgage or utility payments from April to September, inventory needed to restart business or compensation costs associated with training, re-hiring or hiring new employees but not payroll.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. July 28.
Information on the grant can be found on the Forms and Applications tab on the Rocky Mount website at rockymountva.org. Simms said businesses should expect to start receiving grants by Aug. 28.
Funding for the grant is provided by the CARES Act that was introduced in March by the federal government as a way to provide relief for businesses during the pandemic. Rocky Mount received $415,000 from the act with a majority of that going to small business grants. Approximately $275,000 has been set aside for the Reset Rocky Mount program.
Another portion of the Rocky Mount’s funding through the CARES Act will go toward assisting vendors at the town’s farmers’ market. The market, like other area businesses, was required to close during the start of the pandemic.
Simms said the town plans to use as much as $15,000 from the CARES Act to provide a micro-grant to assist vendors in booth rentals, assist them in setting up online sales and hiring a part-time employees to help with setup for the farmers’ market.
Several farmers’ market vendors were present at Monday’s meeting, though it was not because of the micro-grant. Vendors came to voice their frustration with the Harvester Performance Center for taking up a portion of the location for an outdoor venue.
Gary Lynch of Glade Hill was one vendor who spoke during the meeting. He said the Harvester is crowding the vendors in the farmers’ market and making the area feel disjointed.
“I think there are other venues that could have been used that are better suited,” Lynch said.
Mayor Steve Angle admitted that there were problems with the current format when he addressed the crowd following the public comments. “We kind of dropped the ball a bit,” Angle said. He said the town would work toward a better dialogue moving forward that would help in making the situation more tolerable for the vendors.
Bridgette Craighead of Rocky Mount also spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. She addressed the town’s decision to remove the chalk writing from the Angle Bridge on July 8, just three days after they were put up during an event approved by the town.
“We used removable chalk that would have washed away within the first rain,” Craighead said. “However, because of our peaceful sayings made some residents feel uncomfortable, the town hastily developed a rule that allowed our words to remain on the bridge for less than 72 hours.”
Angle responded later in the meeting by stating that the town has a policy in place and that is why the chalk was removed.
“Some people see it as art and a message, other people do not,” he said. “We can’t legislate the feelings of people and how they view those things.”
Town Manager James Ervin also addressed the issue near the end of Monday’s meeting. He said there was a lot of discussion amongst town officials about the fair balance between allowing free speech and the town’s duty to keep a clean community.
“Acts of protest, be they placards, signs or chalk are not forever,” Ervin said. “There is a time limit in which we return a given facility back to however it was.”
Ervin said allowing the chalk to stay on the bridge for three days was something that no one was happy with. The town received several calls asking why it was up in those three days and several calls when it was removed, he said.
