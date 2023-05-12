The Rocky Mount Town Council has adopted a $15.8 million operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget adopted Monday includes an approximately 6% increase in water and wastewater services as well as a $2 per month increase for residential solid waste collection and $4 increase for commercial customers. A meals tax rate increase from 5% to 6% was also approved with the new budget.

The meals tax increase drew the most criticism from town residents during a public hearing on the proposed budget held May 1. All four of the individuals who spoke at the meeting stated their opposition to the tax increase.

Mayor C. Holland Perdue III addressed the concern at Monday’s meeting. He said the additional town revenue from the meals tax increase is not dedicated to any one thing, which isn’t allowed by law. Instead the increased revenue will assist in funding two school resource officers and allow for a pay increase for members of the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department from $12.50 to $15 per call a volunteer responds to.

Also concerning public safety, Perdue said the town is currently paying for a $1 million fire truck for the town. A second fire truck estimated at $2 million to $3 million may need to be purchased next year to keep the town’s Insurance Services Office rating low. The ISO is a measure of fire departments’ effectiveness.

“Those are the things that are not talked about,” Perdue said. “They are not the big topics, but they are the things that are important.”

Council member Tyler Lee, who joined Monday’s meeting by phone, agreed with Perdue’s comments on public safety, but said he had some concerns with the budget overall. He was the only council member to vote against the budget’s adoption on Monday.

“I agree 100% with the public safety side of things, but there are some pieces of the budget that I do not agree with,” Lee said. “So I will be voting no.”